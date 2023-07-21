MIDDLEBURG — Central Market IGA in Middleburg is closed pending the repair of a fallen power line that knocked out power at the 10 N. Main Street business.
Borough Administrator Elizabeth Paige said Thursday night's storm brought down the power line on Oak Avenue.
"The alley is completely blocked off," said Paige who doesn't know how many PPL customers are without power or when the utility company will repair the line.
IGA representatives reached out to the borough Friday morning to inform Paige that they are bringing in refrigerated trucks to "save as much food" as possible, she said.
IGA officials couldn't be reached for comment.
— MARCIA MOORE