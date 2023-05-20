SUNBURY — A grin spread across Logan Campbell’s face as his 7-year-old son, Grayson, reeled in a fish from the Little Shamokin Creek Saturday.
“It’s awesome,” the father said of being able to share the experience with his child during the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association’s annual Youth Trout Derby at the Long Center.
The property was once owned by a relative of Logan Campbell’s and his familiarity with the creek was evident in the five trout his son quickly caught.
“It’s a great place to have picnics,” he said of the public area that features a pavilion and playground “It hasn’t changed much.”
Upstream Mia Berkheiser, 8, and her brother, Cameron Berkheiser, 11, both of Paxinos, quietly cast their lines but didn’t have the same luck as Grayson.
“I caught a Sucker,” said Mia.
Rick Brosius and his children, Allison, 12, and Elliott, 6, opted to stay at the pond near the pavilion rather than fish in the nearby creek.
It turned out to be a good choice for Allison, who caught a catfish, though her younger brother lost his line and bait trying to reel in a fish.
“We didn’t get it out. The fish took it,” Elliott said.
The loss didn’t dim the children’s interest.
“It’s exciting when you see the bobbers move,” said Allison.