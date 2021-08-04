DANVILLE — Eight-year-old Addison Parker was finishing off her second Rita’s Italian Ice treat while her younger brother, Grayson, 5, was wearing two plastic firefighter helmets he picked up at one of the fire company stands.
The children of Danielle and Ryan Parker were enjoying the treats and giveaways at Danville’s National Night Out at the Washies Playground on Tuesday evening.
“We had a lot of people calling the office yesterday and today asking how to sign up for a stand,” said Danielle Parker, an administrative assistant with the Montour County Sheriff’s Office. “I said just show up.”
At least a couple of hundred parents, kids and other residents wandered around the displays over the two hours of the event.
“All the kids would go to the park to get their ice cream,” Addison said.
The event, held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the warm and pleasant evening, coincided with other Night Out events around the country, where residents got to meet local police, firefighters and other emergency service personnel as a way of building relationships between the community and police.
The various police and fire departments from Danville, Mahoning Township and Riverside, as well as the sheriff’s department and county district attorney’s and probation offices handed out stickers, wristbands, toy firefighter hats for children and other gifts and showed off their equipment. Children got to sit in fire engines and check out a police car’s flashing emergency lights. Mahoning Township Police Officer Garon Fenstermaker demonstrated the department’s “BolaWrap,” which shoots out a Kevlar tether to wrap around a suspect’s legs or body as a non-lethal restraint.
Anyone who showed also could munch on a free grilled hot dog or watermelon.
Michael Kepner, 7, liked his firefighter hat, but he knew what else he wanted.
”I want to go in the fire truck,” he said.
He got to sit in the driver’s seat of a Washies Fire Company truck. That brought a big smile to his face.
His mom, Jennifer Purcell, said they came upon the event by accident. They were returning to their home near the playground when they noticed the activity and decided to check it out.
Police, firefighters and other law enforcement were happy with the turnout at the event.
“This is a good crowd,” Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank said as he manned his department’s stand with other officers.
Displays on the table included a small glass case showing what different drugs look like.
“I’m surprised they still had food left,” Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes said, noting the turnout.
Parkes said that in one previous year, when the turnout wasn’t as good, event sponsors were giving away whole watermelons at the end.
“This is some turnout,” Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, a Washies firefighter, noted.