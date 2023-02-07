MIFFLINBURG — It might not have been quite warm enough to be considered camping weather but Sunday’s temperatures were just high enough to allow visitors to get a “Taste of Camp” at Mount Luther.
The two-hour event, held Sunday, featured games, camp songs, food, crafts and an outdoor hike.
Chad Hershberger, executive director, said the event was an opportunity to provide children, teens and families more information about the Camp Mount Luther experience, to meet counselors and staff, and to “just get excited about summer camp.”
He and the organization’s new outreach coordinator, Jim Vitale, worked together on Sunday’s program and activities.
“It’s a chance for us to jump start things since the pandemic,” explained Vitaler. “We want to get people ready and excited for next summer.”
Camp Mount Luther, located five miles west of Mifflinburg off Route 45, is a Christian church camp that runs year-round outdoor ministry programming, including an eight-week summer camp. Camp Mount Luther offers 400 acres of trails, worship and campsites, fields, a pond, and cabins with a host of programs.
Prior to becoming outreach director, Vitale and his wife and two sons spent a week at Camp Mount Luther and said they enjoyed it so much, they didn’t want to leave.
“We had a blast,” he said. “The kids loved everything from the Legos to the hikes and getting to stay in a cabin. and it was the best experience in community I’ve had in years. I felt like I belonged here.”
Lois Boyer of Pottsgrove brought her two-year old granddaughter, Lilah Campbell, with her to the event. Boyer serves as a camp person (a sort of liaison) for her church, and also has two older grandchildren who’ve attended Camp Mount Luther.
“It’s a wonderful program,” she said “The kids come home tired but excited about the people they meet and what they did that day.”
The Mount Luther experience is a blend of small and large group activities. Campers spend most of their time in their cabin group with their peer campers and counselors.
Not sure if camp is for your child? Is your child anxious about staying overnight? No worries — there’s a camp experience for all ages from four to 18 — including options to attend for a single day, a half-week or a full week, explained Vitale.
“There’s something for everyone,” said Vitale. “For the older kids, there’s a full week camp and, for the really small kids, there are day camps so they don’t have to stay overnight.”
One of the more unique camps allows a camper to “Pick an Adventure.”
“That allows kids to choose an adventure track like canoeing or hiking and they will do activities that focus on that interest,” he said.
Registration is now open for the 2023 programs, and can be done online at campmountluther.org or call 570-922-1587.
The camp serves people in Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties. Camp Mount Luther is affiliated with the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is accredited by the American Camp Association. The camp strives to provide resources and experiences in faith formation, worship, recreation, and intentional Christian community for all ages. In addition, the camp facilities are available for retreats and other meetings for church, community, and civic groups during the non-summer months. The site is used as the Outdoor Education Center for the Shikellamy and Midd-West school districts. For more information on any of Camp Mount Luther’s programs call the camp at (570) 922-1587 or visit www.campmountluther.org.