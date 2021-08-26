SELINSGROVE — Emotions ran the gamut for Susquehanna University freshmen and their parents as they moved into residential halls Thursday morning.
A beaming Kaitlyn Sokoloff, a neuroscience major from California, Md., said she was "excited to meet more people" on campus while her mother, Susan, admits she "was a little weepy" dropping her daughter off at college where 579 other first-year students prepared for in-person classes to begin next week.
Judy Redmond, of Havertown, spent a few minutes alone in the dorm room with her son, Ryan, before his roommate and fellow baseball team member, Dan Fus, showed up with his parents, Maureen and Bob Fus, of Levittown.
"We got it all done," she said, of helping her first-born set up his belongings.
It was a particularly emotional milestone since the move-in ritual happened just three days after the family patriarch, Drew, suffered a massive heart attack.
"He's going to be okay," Judy Redmond said with tears welling in her eyes. To assure her son, she wrote a four-page letter that she planned to leave with him to read as she returned home to her two younger children and recovering husband.
Down the hall, Gary Viola, of Easton, sat on a chair outside his daughter Jessica's dorm room as she and her roommate, Adele Tressler, of Green Castle, and their mothers helped organize the shared space.
"By staying out of the room, I'm keeping out of trouble," he joked.
Viola was also watching over his daughter's emotional support pet hamster, Evie, who was coaxed out of a shell inside her cage by treats Jessica offered.
Tressler said she has no problem sharing the room with Evie, whose arrival on campus underwent a lengthy vetting process by the university administration.
"I love animals," she said.
A plaque outside the freshman students' room alerts others to Evie's presence as a "university-approved animal in residence."
College spokesman Amanda O'Rourke said there are 44 emotional support animals on campus, mostly household pets such as dogs, cats, turtles, bunnies.
Several family members helped Steven Reid, a biochemistry major from Virginia, move into his dorm room Thursday morning.
His mother, Tandrumn Reid, said she was ready to leave her son at school and would be fine on the long drive home.
"She's not going to be fine," he said as he playfully embraced her.
Lacrosse player Andy Sadler left family behind in Seattle, Wa., and said his years of involvement in traveling to take part in athletic competitions prepared him for the long-distance separation.
The engineering major selected Susquehanna for the "balance" it offered in academics and sports and the wide-range of options in the cross-cultural GO Program requirement.
"It's a nice draw," he said.
Cassidy Karker, of Rochester, N.Y., had specific requirements in choosing the school where she will major in biology and said Susquehanna fit the bill.
"I had a lot of criteria," she said, reciting a list that included studying in a more rural area, having her own vehicle on campus, and being away — but not too far — from home.
Later in the day Thursday, University President Jonathan Green welcomed the class of 2025 and their families.
“In the past few years, we have seen our communities torn apart by disparate understandings of what constitutes justice, we have seen our nation torn apart by political rancor and strife, and we have seen our world torn apart by a pandemic and growing threats from climate change,” Green said. “When confronted with opposing positions, we are often asked to choose between personal gain and the common good. How can we build the discipline to play the long game, to commit to generosity, and to care for all of us instead of some of us?
“It can be really hard, but that is why we are here. We are here because deeply engaging in the life of the mind and opening ourselves up to the holistic world view that is the core of a liberal arts education prepare us to make good and often difficult decisions.”
Susquehanna’s Class of 2025 represents 10.3 percent of a pool of 5,464 applications, with a median grade point average of 3.66. Thirty-five percent of the 580 freshmen have declared majors in the School of Natural and Social Sciences; 25 percent have declared majors in the School of Humanities; 23 percent have declared majors in the Sigmund Weis School of Business and 6 percent are majors in the School of the Arts.
Green reminded students to take seriously the social contract they have entered into as they embark upon their college careers in the midst of the ongoing global health pandemic.
“It is critically important to recognize that we all join in the responsibility of maintaining a safe and mindful environment throughout the coming year,” he said. “Last year we proved our ability to take care of each other. That is part of being a Susquehannan.”