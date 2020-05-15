Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe early. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.