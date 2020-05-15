SELINSGROVE — Olivia Hubler spent her 16th birthday standing in line for more than six hours at the Driver and Photo License Center to obtain her driver's permit.
She and her mother, Anita, traveled from Bloomsburg to the DMV in Selinsgrove off Route 522 early in the hopes they would avoid too long of a wait. Hundreds of people have been visiting the location all week. It was one of only three across the state to open under the state's easing of business restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We expected the line but I thought we got here early enough," said Anita Hubler. The pair arrived at 7:45 a.m., well before the center opened at 8:30 a.m., and were informed they would be served by about 2 p.m.
"I'm excited to get my permit, but I'm not excited about the line," her daughter said.
The lines will likely get shorter as 11 more DMV locations are opened up today and Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website.
Despite the large crowd, state police spokesman Mark Reasner said the traffic has been manageable since PennDOT was able to accommodate the hundreds of vehicles in the center parking lot.
Still, he encourages people to visit the PennDOT website at www.dmv.pa.gov before visiting a center.
"A lot of people are used to doing things in-person, but PennDOT has a fantastic website that's easy to use," he said. "Some may have a legitimate reason for going to the center, but a lot of things can be done at home on the computer."
Getting a learner's permit requires prospective driver's to go to a center. Marina Cassat traveled more than an hour from the Harrisburg area for an appointment Friday.
"This is ridiculous," the 16-year-old said as she waited in line for what was expected to be several hours.
Anita Hubler patiently settled in for the long wait as a gift for her daughter.
"I figured, well, she's been cooped up at home and it's her birthday (so) we wanted to do something special," she said.
DMV centers are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.