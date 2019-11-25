Arabella Parker's kidney and liver cannot be offered for donation, because the organs needed to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of the child last Friday from an Oct. 10 beating.

Because of the autopsy, the organs would no longer be viable for transplant, said Sarah Delcamp, one of the child's aunts.

Delcamp said she had begun to research other children who were in need of an organ donation. At one point she thought she had a potential match for her niece's kidney via a hospital in Washington D.C. Following further tests, it was determined the child was not a match, Sarah Delcamp said.

Mandy Kegler, also Arabella's aunt, was granted full custody of the girl two weeks ago by a Northumberland County judge. She made the decision to remove life support last Wednesday upon the advice of Geisinger Medical Center doctors.

Arabella passed away Friday after she succumbed to injuries Stonington state troopers say she suffered due to child abuse by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton. Troopers also accuse Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, of failing to report the abuse.

According to Arabella's family, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said he would not release the child's kidneys or liver. Kegler said Lynn told the family the organs were part of the ongoing investigation into the beating.

"There was nothing we could do," Sarah Delcamp said Monday. "It is all sad. This whole situation is sad and it continues to keep going. All we wanted to do was help another child and we just continue to find out more and more."

Sarah Delcamp said Arabella's heart valves were being donated, but she was unsure as of Monday if anyone had received them.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he doesn't comment on ongoing investigations. Matulewicz previously said he would charge Burgess with homicide if Arabella were to die. Matulewicz would not say whether or not additional charges would be filed against Samantha Delcamp.

Pastor Mark Gittens, of the h2church, in Sunbury, has been a family advocate for the past few weeks. Gittens said he was also saddened to learn the child's organs were not being donated.

"It breaks my heart so much that her death couldn't help provide life to others," Gittens said. "We also don't want to hold up anything in the investigation. This is one of those things that is a tough spot for everybody."

Gittens said when a family suffers a loss like this knowing they can render aid to others helps the healing process.

"It offers hope," he said. "When you have an entire community is grieving it shows we are all becoming part of Arabella's family. I have received so many emails from people who are so moved by this. We are a community coming together and we need to do more. We need to do a lot more."

Kegler said she is grateful Arabella's heart valves are possibly going to another child.

"This could help someone and I am happy about that," she said Monday "I want the police and the district attorney and this investigation to be all done correctly."

Details of funeral arrangements for Arabella are being discussed, Kegler said.

"We are deciding what we want to do," she said. "I am appreciative of all the support from the community but at this time we are still deciding on how we will approach this."

Arabella's sister, Amanda Parker, 20, of Milton, said she was hoping her sister's organs would have saved another child.

"I understand that it is part of an investigation," she said. "I just wish my sister could have saved another child."