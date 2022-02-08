The Community Giving Foundation: Danville has announced a new scholarship award to benefit students pursuing a career as a truck driver.
The Stanley B. Gum Memorial Trucking Scholarship Fund was created by the Gum family to honor the legacy of patriarch Stanley Gum, who proudly worked for 40 years as a truck driver to provide for his family.
Gum was born in West Virginia to parents of humble means. After the death of his father at a young age, the Gum family moved to Millville, Pa. As the oldest male sibling, Gum left high school to work as a farmhand to help support the family.
He began working on the dock of Fullmer Trucking in Danville at 17 and began driving the following year. After a dedicated and successful trucking career, Gum retired from North Penn Transfer in 1991 at the age of 57. He enjoyed 29 years of retirement, many of which were spent restoring his antique tractor collection.
“If we think back to our parents and their friends and neighbors, we see a lot of hard-working people that provided essential services to our community. Our father represents many people from his generation who worked hard all their lives to support their families. These people are really the backbone of our communities,” writes Joel Gum, son and fund advisor.
Although Gum was not able to finish high school or pursue higher education, he strongly encouraged it for his children and others. His children graduated from college debt-free due to his many hours of overtime.
“At the time of our father’s passing a year ago, we began to hear more and more about the truck driver shortage that continues today. We think there is an opportunity for students who are not interested in pursuing a degree program to make a good living by entering this career field. If we can help supply locally owned and operated trucking companies with qualified employees through this scholarship award, we will see the benefits returned to our local communities,” said Joel.
The Stanley B. Gum Memorial Trucking Scholarship Fund will support Montour County residents attending/graduating from Danville Area High School or Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech pursuing a career as a truck driver at an accredited/licensed Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program. Consideration will be given to students who carry on a tradition of being a hard-working and responsible individual. An award up to $5,000 (not to exceed program cost) will be provided to support tuition.
Contributions can be made to the Stanley B. Gum Memorial Trucking Scholarship Fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Trucking”), or mailed to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Stanley B. Gum Memorial Trucking Scholarship Fund, 725 West Front St., Berwick PA 18603.