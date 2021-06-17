MANDATA — A mass of cheers, beeps and handmade signs from at least 60 community members and school staff sent off the Line Mountain softball team to the state championship game this morning.
The Eagles loaded up on a yellow school bus and pulled out from the high school as they were escorted by a Hickory Corners and Community Fire Company truck through a throng of supporters at 7 a.m. The game is at 11 a.m. against Ligonier Valley on Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University.
"It means so much because it shows the community has support, too," said pitcher Kya Matter, 18, of Herndon. "It means so much more than just this game. To have the community involved is just amazing."
Matter said there's a feeling of validation after such a difficult 2020 and 2021.
"I graduated three weeks ago, but I'm still here," she said. "I'm still with my girls. It's awesome."
First baseman Kaely Walshaw, 18, of Dornsife, agreed with Matter, all having graduated as part of the Class of 2021.
"It feels really good," she said. "This game is bigger than playing for ourselves. It's playing for everyone around us. The community support really cheers all of us up and gets our energy up for the game."
Walshaw's family were among the supporters with signs as the bus pulled away.
"I'm extremely proud," said Walshaw's mother Andria Walshaw. "Some of these ladies have played together since 4 or 5 years old. I couldn't be prouder. They're a great group of girls with positive attitudes. We love them and wish them the best."
Line Mountain food service director Jamie Shiko, of Leck Kill, brought her family out to support the team."
"We're so proud of the girls and how far they've come," she said. "I wanted to come out and cheer them on."
Teachers Steve and Jackie Kelley, of Sunbury, also came out to cheer the team on.
"It's the biggest game of the year," said Steve Kelley.
Hickory Corners Chief Doug Wetzel and First Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shaffer wished the athletes the best of luck.
"We hope they come home with the championship," said Shaffer.
The fire truck escorted the bus to just outside Herndon.