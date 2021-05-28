and Eric Scicchitano
SUNBURY — The mother and brother of a Sunbury man who was murdered 22 years ago hope state police will find answers about who killed Charles Burgess III and left him for dead in a New Jersey motel in 1999.
A Hudson County prosecutor told The Daily Item in 1999 that Burgess suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his head. A 45-year-old bus driver, Burgess slated to pick up a group of tourists for a trip to Niagara Falls, the newspaper reported.
Burgess was dead when he was discovered by a hotel employee inside a rented room in Secaucus, authorities said at the time. A murder weapon wasn’t immediately found.
Myrle E. Miller, 76, of Winfield, was arrested Thursday in the 2018 fatal poisoning of her husband, John W. Nichols, 77. Rose Michael, 88, of Sunbury, and Calvin Raker, of North Carolina, are hopeful the arrest could rekindle interest in Burgess’ death.
Burgess was living on North Fourth Street at the time with his girlfriend, Debbie Mowery, Miller’s daughter. Mowery also is the mother of 2-year old Corey Edkin, who went missing from his New Columbia home on Oct. 13, 1986, and was never found.
Michael, Burgess’s mother, and Raker, his brother, both said they have had dealings with Miller and Mowery in years past and that both attended the funeral services for Burgess.
The Daily Item spoke with Michael and Raker Friday after the news hit that Miller had been arrested. Michael said she hasn’t spoken to Miller or Mowery in years, but that she and Mowery were involved in an insurance dispute when her son died.
“Mryle walked in the house on Fourth Street and told Deb (Mowery) that she was entitled to half of everything,” Michael said. “For the last 20 years, I can’t sleep and my life has changed because of all of this.”
State police at Milton declined comment about the Burgess case or about Miller being the paternal grandmother of Edkin. Multiple stories published by The Daily Item since Edkin’s disappearance identify Miller as Edkin’s grandmother. She’s also identified herself as his grandmother on a Facebook page dedicated to Edkin’s disappearance.
According to a story published Jan. 7, 1988, The Daily Item received anonymous telephone calls the previous year saying Edkin was murdered. According to the story, state police traced the call back to Miller’s home at the time but no charges were filed. Miller was married to her first husband at the time, Ronald Rovenolt, whom she was accused of poisoning and eventually acquitted of an attempted murder charge.
Raker said he remains in contact with a New Jersey detective who is handling his brother’s case. Raker said the case is active.
“We are in contact and I let him know what went on here in the last two days,” he said.
The detective in New Jersey declined comment through Raker. A spokesperson for the Hudson County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a message seeking comment on the status of the Burgess case.