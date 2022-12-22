MILTON — Heather Miller said this year has been a difficult one.
Miller, of Milton, said her family of four’s only income is her boyfriend’s disability checks. She is unemployed and her boyfriend recently had surgery.
“Everything is tight right now,” she said. “The economy is really bad right now. Everything is going up in price and we’re a low-income family. It’s been a difficult year.”
Miller reached out to the Milton Salvation Army and was a recipient of the organization’s Here. For Good campaign on Wednesday. She said she benefitted from the program prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but didn’t want to expose her husband to the virus in the last two years. She didn’t go out much.
“I didn’t want to bother during COVID because I didn’t want to be around anyone in his medical condition,” she said.
Her 11-year-old daughter wants craft items for Christmas. Her 4-year-old son likes trucks, cars and anything Spider-Man.
“The Salvation Army does a good job,” she said. “It really does.”
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families.
The campaign is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
Today’s total is $129,933.21, it includes recent donations from Marele Grim, Beaver Springs, $100; Robert & Rebecca Zimmerman, Sunbury, $100; Lisa Ragard, Lewisburg, $20.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at: hereforgoodcampaign.org.