A Mount Carmel family has been grateful to receive an extra boost from the Salvation Army over last few years. Julia Burkholder, 31, said she and her husband and four children just moved from Reading to Mount Carmel in July.
She says they bought a house in the process, and Here. For Good, will be a big help at Christmas, “We struggled a little bit, and actually it worked out because during Thanksgiving break, we all got sick, so we were both out of work for a little bit. So to know that our kids will still have somewhat a good Christmas still, it has been a big relief.”
Burkholder says both she and her husband work full-time. she at Sheetz and her husband works at Boyers.
Burkholder says she first found out about help from the Salvation Army while in Reading and found the local help again when she moved to this area, “I wasn’t able to work due to the fact that my son was having seizures. It was difficult. We did struggle, but we were able to still get stuff, but whatever we couldn’t do, they did.”
Burkholder says her son still suffers seizures, which can also lead to unexpected medical expenses at times.
She says her children are 11- and 8-year-old boys and six and two-year-old girls and are open to anything for gifts this Christmas, “The boys, they’ve been into Pokemon. They also, like any kid, want tablets and stuff. But my kids really aren’t picky. We could go to Dollar General and get something little and they could find ways to entertain themselves.”
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Today's total is #113,003.88.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.