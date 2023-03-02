SELINSGROVE — Family Practice Center is partnering with agilon health, a firm that uses a subscription like monthly system to manage medical costs for members and makes sure physicians are paid by insurers regardless of whether a Medicare beneficiary sought care.
Family Practice Center, Central Pennsylvania’s largest independent primary care physician group announced the partnership Wednesday. "Starting in 2024, the partnership will transition FPC to a full-risk, value-based care model for Central Pennsylvania Medicare patients that will yield better outcomes for both patients and physicians," the center said in the news release.
“Agilon’s model is directly in line with our mission to remain independent and provide patients with community-based, affordable, and high-quality care," said Benjamin Williard, Family Pracitce Center CEO. "This partnership will enable our physicians to better serve senior patients in Central Pennsylvania, particularly those who live in rural and underserved areas.”
— THE DAILY ITEM