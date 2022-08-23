MILTON — A Milton couple and their baby remain hospitalized on Tuesday and the cause of the fire that put them there is undetermined at this time.
State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski said on Tuesday that a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and their 1-year-old boy are still hospitalized. The cause of the fire at 123 Myrtle St. remains under investigation, he said.
Nizinski did not release the identities of the family members.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:40 a.m. Monday, bringing out more than 50 firefighters from seven departments. Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr said on Monday that the crews made entry through the second-floor window and immediately found the man, woman and child.
The child was handed out the window, and the mother was taken from the room with the assistance of the bucket of Milton's aerial truck. The man was taken through the interior steps and out the front door.
Firefighters responded from Milton, William Cameron Engine in Lewisburg, Warrior Run Area Fire Department in Watsontown, Turbot Township Fire Department, Mifflinburg Hose Company, and Point Township Fire Department. Sunbury Fire Department also transferred a ladder truck to Milton.