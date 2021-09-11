SUNBURY — The family of Edgar Emery Jr. say they were not surprised that the Sunbury native, then vice president for a banking firm on one of the top floors of the World Trade Center’s South Tower, risked his life to go back up to make sure everyone had escaped on Sept. 11, 2001.
That decision led to his death.
Emery, a Shikellamy High School graduate, perished in the rubble of the World Trade Center when the towers fell due to terrorist attacks.
“You kind of wish he wouldn’t have done it,” said his brother Rick Emery, who lives with his wife Lori outside Sunbury. “That’s just the way he was. He and his boss went back up to make one final sweep. The plane hit after they were up there.”
Edgar Emery, 45 when he died, was a selfless person, his brother said.
“He helped anybody,” Rick Emery said. “He’d give the shirt off his back to help anyone. When he lived in N.J., he would come back here and help him move. That was his nature.”
Edgar’s mother, Martha Emery, who still lives in Sunbury, agreed with Rick.
“He (Edgar) had such a nice personality,” she said. “It wasn’t surprising (that he ran back up). He always helped people.”
Rick Emery said his brother graduated from high school in 1973 and then went into U.S. Army. After a short time in the military, according to a biography on voicescenter.org, Edgar Emery moved to New Jersey with his first wife and son, Brian, and then graduated from Steven Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J., with a master’s degree in Industrial Psychology.
The story of Edgar Emery’s death was told in The Daily Item on Sept. 25, 2001. It was pieced together from his wife and eyewitness reports from fellow employees.
Edgar Emery was vice president of human resources for Franklin Templeton, a banking firm he started working for in 1986. He was in charge of disaster preparedness.
A little after 9 a.m. on the morning of the attacks, Emery called his wife at home in Clifton, N.J., and told her, “It doesn’t look good.”
At that point, he was heading back upstairs from the 78th floor where he had escorted others to an elevator for evacuation, according to the story told in The Daily Item in 2001.
From the information the family has gathered from messages posted on Franklin Templeton’s website, other employees tried to talk Emery into getting on the elevator with them, but he refused, saying he was going back up to make sure everyone in his office got out.
More employees passed him on the 90th floor as he headed back up to the firm’s offices. They encouraged him to come with them, but he told them he’d be OK and to go on without him. Friends and family said he reached the 97th floor where he used his jacket to block the smoke from the air vents and tried to get the sprinkler system to work.
Soon afterward, the South Tower crumbled to the ground.
Martha Emery said it provides a bit of consolation that Edgar Emery died helping others.
“He got a lot of people to safety,” she said. “He went back up to check. That’s when the plane hit. I am proud of all my children, and I am proud of him for doing that.”
Emery’s remains were eventually found and the family buried him in the veteran section of the Northumberland National Park, said Rick Emery.
“The anniversary rolls around, and it all kind of comes back,” said Rick Emery. “You think about it a little more around the anniversary.”
Rick Emery said there are times when holidays or family events occur and he thinks it would be nice to have his brother share in those moments. Even living in New Jersey, Edgar Emery would visit for Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“We have an Emery reunion every year,” said Rick Emery. “It would be pretty cool for him to be there. I know he would make it.”
Rick Emery said he and his wife often visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, but they haven’t in the last few years. They don’t plan to make the drive to the city this year either due to concerns of COVID-19.
Martha Emery said she thinks about her late son all the time.
“Every year, I watch the memorial on television and hear his name being called,” she said. She said she has been to the memorial and museum a few times.
Edgar’s name is one of nearly 3,000 names inscribed in bronze on the Memorial. His name is the 41st name on the south pool.
In an obituary published in The New York Times, longtime friend and colleague Kevin Granville said Edgar Emery organized co-workers to run in charity races.
“He pulled me into these 5-K runs,” Granville told The New York Times — and often Mr. Emery would take off, leaving Mr. Granville behind. “Only the last couple of races we ran, I guess Ed didn’t have anything to prove,” he said. “He’d stay back with me, make sure I was doing O.K., not having a heart attack.”
Emery would run after work, so that he and his wife somehow frequently ended up eating late, candlelit dinners. It was a routine he stuck to even while studying for several months for the test to be a certified financial planner, which he passed a few months ago but never had a chance to see the certificate, Granville told The New York Times.