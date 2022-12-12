MILTON — While for some COVID-19 is either commonplace or a thing of the past, for many families, the pandemic has caused a ripple effect of hardships. For mother of three Olga Martir, those effects are especially felt around the holidays.
“Due to COVID, things started to get harder for me and my three daughters,” the Milton resident said.
Martir is no stranger to the Salvation Army, growing up participating in many of their programs. Her daughters are also familiar as they too participate in the music programs at the Milton Salvation Army.
So when the holidays came about, Martir was able to turn to the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign.
“I work at Strong Spas,” Martir said. “Sometimes it’s not enough to make ends meet. But I make it work for the sake of my daughters.”
Martir’s youngest daughters, Damaris, 7, and Nilda, 6, are hoping for tablets so they can play Roblox together. And her eldest, Keynia, 14, is hoping for a pair of Nike sneakers.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.