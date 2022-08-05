DANVILLE — A Geisinger doctor said a young boy has fully recovered after an accident in which he suffered multiple injuries including a large laceration to his head, a broken eye socket and jaw, a broken right arm, two broken femurs, and, the most life-threatening injury, a severed artery in his liver.
On Friday Zachary Moyer, now 5, joined with his parents, Lyndsay and Ryan Moyer, of Haverford, in thanking Geisinger in a totally appropriate manner — by donating more than 400 toys they had collected for children now hospitalized at the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, on the Geisinger Medical Center campus.
Zachary was all smiles and full of joyous energy as he helped unpack the toys from his family car.
"He's really doing great," Ryan said, looking on proudly at his son. "He's a hundred percent OK, and starts kindergarten this fall. He's gone to camps this summer, playing tennis. Swimming. His eyes are great. He's a very, very active young man, for what he's been through."
On June 26, 2021, then-4-year-old Zachary was camping with family members in Central Pennsylvania while his mother and father were attending a wedding in Ohio.
Zachary’s aunt was preparing to take the boy on an ATV ride when tragedy struck. While getting on the ATV, the young boy accidentally hit the throttle, causing the ATV to jolt backwards over a cliff, landing on Zachary.
Zachary, with those multiple injuries was transported by Life Flight medical helicopter to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, where the staff rushed into action to save Zachary’s life.
The first surgery to stop the internal bleeding was unsuccessful and the children’s hospital team worked frantically to try to keep Zachary stable. He needed 21 blood transfusions and a second surgery which saved his life.
"It was obviously a very precarious situation," Lyndsay said.
"We were in Ohio with a nine-day-old baby," she explained.
Dr. Rich Lambert, a pediatric intensivist did much of the surgical work on Zachary and was beaming as he watched his former patient.
"The prognosis is good," he said. "Zachary has no restrictions. He's just fine now."
"The doctors here are heroes," Lyndsay said. "They saved Zachary's life."