THARPTOWN — It’s nearly the “most wonderful time of the year” and families everywhere are looking for festive events and activities to get them in the holiday spirit. The Dunn family in Tharptown has made it easy for their community with their annual Christmas display.
Jared Dunn, 25, said his parents began the tradition of setting up the display years before he was even born. In that time, he’s seen it grow significantly.
Jared Dunn said it all started one year when his mom, Kim, asked his father, Scott, to make some cutout Sesame Street Characters. Scott did as asked and the rest, as they say, is history.
“All of our characters are hand drawn, cut and painted,” said Dunn. “Each year, we add a new set.”
A total of 125 characters and sets on display range from cartoon favorites like Scooby Doo, SpongeBob and the Flintstones to movie favorites from popular holiday films like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Home Alone.”
At first, the Dunns would just decorate their own home, but eventually it moved to an open field across the street that had previously been used as a youth soccer field. Now, the family decorates with a new theme each year, subsequently shifting a new set up to the walk-thru each year.
“For example, last year we decorated the house with a Home Alone theme,” said Dunn. “This year we will move that across the street and set up something new for the house.”
It takes weeks to get the annual event ready for the public.
“We started around mid-October,” he said .
And, other than some help from the Union Fire Company and some extended family and friends, they do it all themselves.
The display is free and open to the public, which is important, said Dunn.
“I don’t think when they started it, they ever thought it would grow this big, but it’s something nice to do for the community and it’s something free so less unfortunate families can enjoy the holiday activities without having to spend any money.”
The walk through display is just the beginning. Today, Dunn said there will be a festival filled with craft and food vendors, children activities — including cookies and milk with Bluey and a candy cane hunt — and then Santa himself arrives at 6 p.m.
“That’s when the lights get turned on,” said Dunn. “The biggest reason we do this is for the kids, honestly, and it’s kind of cheesy but seeing the smiles on their faces when we turn the lights on for the first time is great.”
According to the Tharptown Christmas Display’s Facebook page, more than 30 vendors are registered for this year’s festival.
“This is our seventh or eighth year for the festival,” said Dunn. “Vendors will line the street in front of the display.”
The days events will also include hot chocolate with Mrs. Claus, a dance party with your favorite characters, feeding reindeer with Dora the Explorer , a meet and greet with Spiderman and making s’mores with SpongeBob Squarepants.
“We do get a nice-sized crowd,” said Dunn. “Especially when Santa arrives for the day.”
Dunn said he estimates a couple thousand people turn out to enjoy the event each year.
“More and more people are coming from farther away,” too, he said.
The Tharptown Christmas Display will open at 1 p.m. Saturday on Center St. in Coal Township. For more information, visit their Facebook page.