The Pennsylvania Farm Show returns this weekend with in-person events, some of the state’s best food, wine and beer and COVID vaccines for those interested.
The 2022 Farm Show will be held Saturday through Jan. 15 at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. Saturday’s opening day includes opening ceremonies, the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo championships, the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest and the wine awards.
The show is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Sunday, when it runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Jan. 15, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, masks are encouraged but not required for all individuals over the age of two while indoors at the Farm Show. There will be wider aisles, socially distant seating and an improved ventilation system.
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding encouraged visitors to use discretion when deciding whether to attend the event as COVID cases rise statewide. Redding cautioned those who feel uncomfortable about attending this year to stay home.
“For individuals who are concerned about their personal health or have family members or colleagues who are particularly vulnerable, this is not the year to attend,” Redding said. “It’s important individuals take the time to think about, is this the year to be here with those concerns of COVID around us.”
To limit some personal interactions, cash and credit cards will be accepted for paid parking, while all Farm Show-managed concessions will be credit card only. Admission is free and parking is $15.
In the main hall, the state Department of Health will offer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
New events
For the first time, visitors to the Farm Show can buy their favorite brew to take home. New in 2019, and now eligible to sell products during the show, 121 artisan-crafted brews from 24 breweries were part of the 2022 Farm Show Beer Competition.
Among the new events this year are the Canine Spectacular and Bethlehem’s National Museum of Industrial History exhibit. At 6 p.m. Thursday, “our furry best friends are also working wonders on the farm,” a release from the Farm Show notes.
Bethlehem’s National Museum of Industrial History is among the new stops for kids in the Ag Explorer educational scavenger hunt, where children can learn about Pennsylvania’s role as a national and world agricultural leader.
The Farm Show Junior Committee is hosting an all-comers Cornhole Tournament at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 and the Country Line Dance-off the following day from 5:30-7:30 p.m., both in the New Holland Arena.
Tribune Content Agency contributed to this report.