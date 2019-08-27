If you've believed in the Farmer's Almanac's predictions for the past 200 years, then prepare yourself for a "wet and wild" winter and a "wicked hot" summer with some "sizzle and drizzle" in 2020.
According to the latest Farmers’ Almanac, the winter of 2019-20 "will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a 'Polar Coaster.'"
The Almanac has been predicting forecasts since 1818.
The latest version says Pennsylvania and the rest of the Northeast could be in for a wild ride this winter, both in terms of temperatures and precipitation.
The Almanac calls for "colder-than-normal" temperatures across the Northeast for most of the winter. That forecast "forewarns of not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain, sleet—especially along the coast."
A parade of snowstorms is forecast for most of the northern U.S. this winter with pleasant conditions in the Southeast. It will also lead to a later than usual start to spring, according to the experts, with snow possible into April.