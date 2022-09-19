MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation Districts strongly urge the planting of cover crops when cash crops are not growing on farmers' fields.
Cover crops help farmers do many things. Cover crops armor the soil from the autumn rains, winter snows and spring showers. Cover crops trap manure and fertilizer nutrients from leaching that would enter surface and ground waters. Cover crops feed beneficial microbial life during the year when a cash crop is not present. Legume cover crops supply nitrogen for the next cash crop. Other advantages include: Reducing soil compaction; building soil organic matter; and improving weed control.
Pa. regulatory requirements state that cover crops must be planted, at minimum, on portions of harvested corn silage and low residue fields 100 feet from any streams or waterbody.
For more information about cover crop selections, mixtures and rates, contact a reputable crop consultant, professional agronomist, reliable seed dealer, nearest Penn State Extension office, the local USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office or county conservation district office.