Despite the rainfall this week, moderate drought conditions persist, which will likely get worse over the next few weeks, affecting farm yields and home gardens, a meteorologist said Friday afternoon.
In the past few days, said Nicole Lobiondo, of AccuWeather, the Valley has received 1.3 inches of rain. In all of June, the total has been 2.17 inches.
The average rainfall in June, historically is 4.38. In May, "the Valley received half an inch of rain. Normally in May you get 3.76," she said.
That lack of precipitation isn't going to be undone with only an inch of rain, she said.
Using the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Valley is currently in a moderate drought, according to the most updated information, Lobiondo said.
In May and June under normal weather conditions, "you'd have 8.14 inches of rain. There would need to be another six inches of rain to get back to normal," Lobiondo said. "You'd need a really big rain event or multiple days' worth of rain, which doesn't look like it is going to happen."
The next chance of rain is Tuesday afternoon. "But otherwise it looks to be pretty dry for well into next week or into early July. We could be knocking on the door of being in a severe drought," she said. "It doesn't look very promising for rainfall in the east."
On Friday, Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide drought alert.
On farms, "early development of corn and soybean has been affected," said Alyssa Collins, Penn State Extension. "Meanwhile, small grains have been enduring drought in some way for most of the season, from a mild but prolonged drought in the spring to the most recent severe drought affecting many fields at the flowering and grain filling stages."
Collins anticipates an early harvest. Many barley fields have reached harvest maturity and many wheat fields show signs of early final stage development due to drought, she said. "The impact of drought on final yield will depend on the timing and severity of drought."
Home gardeners need to be wary as well, said Jim Hovenstine, owner, Brookside Nursery, in Danville.
"When you're in a drought situation it's not how many times your water, it's the quality, and how deep you are watering," he said. "The best thing you can do, rather than watering every night, maybe have a little drip on the plant for several hours so it really soaks that whole root area."
Mornings and evenings are fine times to water your garden, Hovenstine said.
"In this kind of weather, you really can't go wrong with any type of watering, just give the plant some good moisture," he said.
"The biggest thing is people see a little bit of rain, they think everything is good, but the dirt is still very dry underneath," Hovenstine said. "Don't let a little bit of rain fool you. You need to be persistent in your watering."