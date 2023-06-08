LEWISBURG — Dairy farmers and manure handlers are invited to attend a meeting about the resources available to help with conservation practices on Tuesday.
The Union County Conservation District, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Penn State Extension will present answers to any questions. The event is free to attend.
Information will include regenerative dairy/farm practices, upcoming funding opportunities, manure hauler/broker credits and best management practices.
The meeting will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Rail Center, 224 Young Road, Lewisburg.
Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts Inc. through a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act and administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.