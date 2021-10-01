LEWISBURG — A sign hung at a vendor booth at the Lewisburg Farmers Market that displayed a quote attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s minister of propaganda, has been removed and won’t be hung again, according to market owner Gerald Stauffer.
The sign read: “A lie told once remains a lie. But a lie told a thousand times becomes truth. — Joseph Goebbels Nazi Propagandist.”
“The sign will not be there anymore,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer said he spoke with the unidentified vendor and believes his intentions “were not how the community received it.” The vendor was not asked to leave the market, Stauffer said.
“Most people appreciate the quote but very few people appreciate where the quote originated, myself included,” Stauffer said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO