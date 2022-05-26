LEWISBURG — The delivery of health care in the U.S. and the cost of that care has become a major topic in our daily national conversation. It was also a topic that best-selling author and medical researcher Dr. Marty Makary devoted much time to as guest speaker at the 11th annual Charles P. Fasano Memorial Lecture, held Wednesday night before more than 100 guests at the Campus Theatre.
“The issue at hand is that people are getting crushed by health care costs in many different ways,” he said. “A lot of tax dollars go to health care, private health care premiums go into health care without even using the system.
“And then you use the system, you get a bill, and you find out it is not covered,” Makary said.”People have a right to be frustrated right now.”
Instead of talking about health care costs, “we should be talking about medical prices,” Makary said.
In his best-seller, “The Price We Pay,” Makary points out that “right now, everyone in health care is doing well. Except for the everyday American worker, who is financing the system. Frustration is at an all-time high.”
Through his work and writings, Makary is leading the effort to redesign health care, to make it more reliable, more holistic and more coordinated. He is a leading voice in trying to cut waste in the system and thus lower health care costs.
An engaging speaker, Makary made his points about redesigning the health care industry with humorous anecdotes about growing up in Danville, and his time at Danville High School and then Bucknell.
Makary is an optimist, mostly because of the new generation of medical professionals, he said.
“They are redesigning care altogether,” he explained. “They are finding ways to deliver care virtually and do home visits for urgent care, to avoid E.R. utilization. They are educating expectant mothers about the new science of best practices in childbirth.”
These are some of the efforts now, to say “we can do this better. The system is broken, Makary said. “We don’t have the health outcomes that we can boast are superior to other countries with lower health expenses. Let’s start from scratch and find a new way of delivering care.”
That includes how we fund research, how to regulate medicine and how we pay for health care, Makary said. If patients can go directly to a hospital they can cut out all the costs of the middle re-pricing industry.
“That would be a breakthrough,” he said. All this is happening now. and so I am very optimistic about the future of medicine.”
Introducing Makary was Maria Fasano, Charles Fasano’s daughter, who told the crowd that it was her father's wish “to bring world-class speakers to head a lecture series.’