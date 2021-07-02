LEWISBURG — Dr. Maria Fasano has been named Medical Director of Laboratory Services at Evangelical Community Hospital. She will fill the job while also maintaining her role as a pathologist on staff at the hospital.
As Medical Director, Dr. Fasano is responsible for the overall operation and administration of the laboratory. She directs and supervises all laboratory functions with the assistance of the Laboratory Administrative Director to ensure an efficient operation and a quality system approach to laboratory testing that provides accurate and reliable patient test results. In this role, Dr. Fasano also directly supervises the Pathology physician group.
Dr. Fasano has been with Evangelical since 1999. She is board certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic Pathology and Cytopathology.
— THE DAILY ITEM