SUNBURY — Sunbury resident Cory Fasold is the recipient of the Kiwanis Hero in Service Award for his efforts in helping the community.
Fasold, 65, was recognized by the state board of Kiwanis on Monday night for his efforts in leading the charge in the restoration of the Sunbury Kiwanis Playground, located behind the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.
Fasold had the vision of going out to local businesses and getting their support in funding the 70-year-old playground, which had been badly deteriorated.
The playground opened this summer when hundreds of community members, business owners and local politicians came out to celebrate the grand reopening, which included new pieces of playground equipment and new grass.
On Monday, Fasold was surprised to learn he was the winner of the hero award.
“I was stunned,” he said. “This is truly an honor, and I will continue to do what I do to try to help this community in any way I can.”
Fasold, who has been a member of the Sunbury Kiwanis Club for 28 years, is also spearheading the Haven Ministry project, which will consist of a second floor with additional rooms. Haven Ministry is a homeless shelter, located on South Front Street, in Sunbury.
State Kiwanis board member Shirley McPherrins said in a release, Fasold easily fits into the mold of a hero.
“This is only one example of Cory’s care for his community,” she said. “His passion for children and the love for his community have led this hero to greatness. Because of him and others, the children now have a great place to play. This playground has come back to life as it once was many years ago. Cory is a true Hero to hundreds of local families that live in the Sunbury area.”
Fasold said he does not consider himself a hero.
“Although this is such an honor, I just do whatever I can to make our community a better place for all of us,” he said. “I thank everyone who has helped me along the way, and this truly is a team effort from community members to get these projects up and running.”