A fast-moving storm will bring accumulating snow over a large swath of the northeastern U.S. starting tonight.
The storm will start south and west of the Susquehanna Valley, but spread north and east by late afternoon Tuesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Kyle Elliott. The current storm track shows it brushing along the southern parts of the Valley.
"Accumulating snow will be able to occur farther south and east than what has occurred so far this winter due to the storm's more southern track," Elliott said.
Snow, or a mix of rain and snow, will only fall for a period of around six hours or less in most locations, limiting how much accumulates, Elliott said.
AccuWeather is predicting communities in the Valley will see "a little accumulation of snow late in the afternoon" on Tuesday. Temperatures are supposed to drop into the mid-20s overnight tonight and reach a high of 39 on Tuesday.