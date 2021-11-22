COAL TOWNSHIP — One woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle on Monday morning, according to Coal Township Police.
The identity of the woman has not been released, but Patrolman Cody Rebuck reported that the woman was 26 years old, lived in Shamokin and was driving a red Chevrolet Cavalier along Route 901 in Excelsior around 7 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, the vehicle was located wedged between two concrete barriers that are part of the water drainage system underneath Route 901. The vehicle had severe rear passenger side damage, police said.
The sole occupant was found lying motionless approximately 20 feet from the vehicle. Officers checked for signs of life but the woman had already died, police reported.
Based on the physical evidence at the scene, it appeared the driver was speeding before losing control on a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle went through the guard rail and hit the embankment on the side of the ditch, police said.
The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle on impact, police said.
Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley was unable to be reached for comment.