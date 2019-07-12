SHAMOKIN DAM — A deadly traffic accident this week and recent power outages along Routes 11/15 became a topic of discussion at a Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting on Friday.
Snyder County Highway Maintenance Manager David Shearer told members of the committee even with detours in place and fire police manning intersections, drivers are still unpredictable and go where they want to go, which make traffic jams worse.
"It's certainly a challenge," said Shearer. "As you know, there's no good viable alternate route through the strip. That's why we have all the traffic out there. When there's an incident, people go everywhere, and we do the best we can to move them around."
John Wendt, 66, of Selinsgrove, was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday by Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant after a tractor-trailer slammed into the rear of his vehicle on Routes 11/15. Wendt was traveling south on Routes 11/15 at about 9:15 a.m. and was stopped at a red light behind a tractor-trailer operated by Corey Meeks, 52, of Virginia, at the intersection of Baldwin Boulevard when a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Charles Bussard, 59, of Maryland, struck the rear of Wendt’s passenger car and pushed it into the back of Meeks’ rig, police reported.
Traffic was detoured and the road was closed by emergency crews until 2:53 p.m. while borough police, assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police from the Selinsgrove and Montoursville barracks investigated. PennDOT, Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf and the Rescues fire companies, Sunbury Fire Police, Americus and Area Services ambulances and Selinsgrove police also assisted.
Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan, who serves as the committee's chair, said the accident highlights the fact that "there's no solution to anything that happens on" Routes 11/15.
"I looked at Google Maps and it was backed up all the way past Northumberland, and North 15 was at least a 4-mile back up," he said.
McGranaghan also brought up the power outages in Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf and Monroe Township in the last few weeks that turned off the red lights along Routes 11/15. He said drivers forget to treat the dark lights as stop signs.
The borough is discussing purchasing eight temporary stop signs to put up at intersections with red lights at approximately $250 a piece.
Art Thomas, the engineer with Monroe Township, urged PennDOT to install generators at the signals.