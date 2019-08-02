A fatal fire that hit a row of homes in Shamokin early Tuesday morning was ruled accidental, according to Shamokin Police Department fire investigator Ray Siko.
Siko said the fire started at the base of the south interior first-floor wall of 18 N. Franklin St. It spread through the home ultimately claiming the life of 23-year-old Brea Scandle, who lived next door at 16 N. Franklin St. Siko said the fire was electrical in nature.
Scandle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley. Her boyfriend, Jarred Cortlessa suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Scandle is the daughter of City Treasurer Brenda Scandle. Shamokin Mayor John Brown said the city is still recovering and the fire struck home. "This will take a lot of time to heal," he said.
The fire began early morning on July 30 and spread through seven properties along the row of homes, according to fire officials. The fire burned for nearly three hours. The fire sparked back up later that night and firefighters spend an additional five hours attending to the rekindling, according to fire officials.
Fire officials identified the following properties as having sustained damage including smoke and water: 10 N. Franklin, owned by Michele Dormer; 12 N. Franklin, Kayla Schell; 14 N. Franklin, Barry Getchey; 16 N. Franklin, the Scandles; 18 N. Franklin, Victor Rutkowski; 20 N. Franklin, Danese and Andrew Boob Jr., vacant; 22 N. Franklin, Linda and Kevin McCarthy, vacant.
The fire started in Rutkowski's home. He said the morning of the fire he asleep on his couch before being awakened by sirens from emergency vehicles. He began to smell smoke but didn’t see it inside his home.
“I walked out the front door, all the firefighters there pulled me out,” Rutkowski said as the scene was active, standing with a friend out of harm's way. “Out front, it was ridiculous. I saw the smoke and the flames.”