MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School District administration offices have relocated from 568 E. Main St. to the middle school in Middleburg, but the school board has not yet decided what to do with the vacant building.
"There is a lot to weigh," said Superintendent Joe Stroup.
The board has been reviewing plans to either sell the three-story brick building on the main street owned by the district since 1970, or raze it and use the property for another purpose.
"There are a lot of options and the board is being very methodical," said board President Victor Abate. "We're not in a hurry."
The discussion will continue at the board's Sept. 25 meeting.
"It's a beautiful building," said Stroup, but each option has its challenges.
"There is risk in selling it," he said.
Due to the proximity of the building to the campus, Stroup said, the board would want deed restrictions on what the property could be used for "but that would hurt our chances of selling it."
With interest rates so high, Abate said, now would not be the ideal time to sell.
For some board members, selling the property that abuts the campus is not the best option.
"It's hard to let go of property," Abate said.
The building is also in need of expensive repairs, including a heating system, roof and handicap-accessibility upgrades.
The school's administration offices are now located in the former middle school library, serving as offices for the superintendent, business manager, directors of curriculum and special education and the school board room.