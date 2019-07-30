For four years, chronic renal failure forced Northumberland resident Gary Dorman to have dialysis three days a week, four hours each day.
It was necessary to keep the now 74-year-old alive, but it came with some burdensome side effects such as extreme fatigue, constant itching, and headaches. Not to mention the sickness required him to leave his job of 40 years as a meat cutter for area supermarkets.
The only hope to be free from that plight was a transplant. But the long wait that could lay ahead was daunting.
“It could take six to eight years to get a kidney,” he said he was told, “unless you’re lucky enough to have a donor.”
Several years ago, his oldest son, Gary, decided he wanted to be a donor for his father, but he didn’t have the correct blood type to be a match. That’s when his daughter, Kelly Hunselman, 50, of Northumberland, chose to step up.
On Father’s Day in 2015, she gave him a card in which she announced that she was going to get tested to see if she was a match.
“It was very emotional,” Dorman said.
As they progressed with the testing, they found that Hunselman was indeed a match. But before they could proceed much further, they received the heartbreaking news that they were unable to perform the transplant due to Dorman having a leaky heart valve that was causing ascites — fluid buildup in his stomach.
“Everything was put to a halt,” Hunselman said. “He was devastated, and I was pretty bummed out because I wanted to help him.”
About a year and a half ago, however, due to Geisinger doctors and other medical professionals that refused to give up on Dorman, he said, he was finally declared healthy enough to proceed with the transplant. Dorman was hesitant to ask his daughter again, who had recently gone through a divorce. But she remained committed, so they went through the testing again. After the first test confusingly declared them to no longer be a match, they were encouraged to get tested again, and this time it proved they were.
“It was an emotional roller coaster,” Hunselman said. After months of necessary testing, the surgery date was finally scheduled for July 5, 2018.
“I was a little bitter that I had to fast on July 4 while at a cookout at my brother’s,” Hunselman laughed, “and he (her dad) didn’t have to.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 18 people on the national waiting list for organs die each day because there are not enough donors. The department also reports that one donor alone can give life to as many as eight people, in addition to enhancing 50 or more lives through eye and tissue donation.
Whether making a living donation or agreeing to be an organ donor upon one’s death, we all have the opportunity to help save and improve lives. It could be the life of a loved one, or it may be the life of someone we may never meet.
And while we know that to be true, knowing the process of how a transplant works may help in deciding to become an organ donor.
How it works
While some hospitals serve as transplant centers, nearly every hospital in the country is part of an organ procurement organization (OPO) network. According to Dr. Michael Marvin, head of Geisinger Medical Center’s transplant program, the National Organ Transplant Act establishes rules that require hospitals to contact an OPO when someone arrives at the hospital severely injured and approaching legal brain death. The OPO then evaluates to determine if the patient is a possible candidate for organ or tissue donation. If they are, then the OPO will run a list to find patients who may be in need of the organs that could be recovered from that donor; according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the match is based on factors such as blood type, body size, how sick the patient is, the distance the patient is from the donor, tissue type, and the amount of time the patient has been on the list.
“Those organs can be preserved for several days,” Marvin said, with the help of respirators, medication and other support to keep the lungs breathing and heart beating until the transplant can be conducted.
The time an organ can be maintained outside of the body varies. Marvin said a liver usually has to be transplanted within 12 hours, and kidneys usually within 24 hours. For the heart and lungs, there is much less time. The standard temperature at which organs are kept until the transplant can occur, Marvin said, is 4 degrees Celsius; the organs are “surrounded by preservation solution” and by “bags coated in ice.”
Some organs, such as kidneys and also now livers and lungs, can be preserved by a solution being pumped through them continuously.
Organs that can be donated include liver, kidney, heart, lung, pancreas and small intestine, in addition to tissue such as corneas, cartilage, and skin. However, the possibilities continue to grow.
According to Marvin, the transplant of arms, legs, uterus, hands, abdominal wall, and even the delivery of babies from uterine transplants are now possible, among others.
In addition, while the opioid epidemic has meant many more individuals contracting Hepatitis C, Marvin said because the disease can be cured with drugs, they have been able to utilize even the livers of those who have died through overdoses; when those livers are placed into transplant patients, the patients are given the drug to cure the Hepatitis C. This, Marvin said, has shortened the amount of time for many patients on the waitlist.
“We always have to thank the donor’s families,” Marvin said, adding that this “allows something positive to come out of something that is typically tragic and unexpected. The gift of life is something that enables some solace to family members of loved ones who have passed from trauma, stroke or drug overdose.”
Gift of Life
For Geisinger and Evangelical Community hospitals, the OPO that is contacted each time a potential organ donor nearing brain death arrives at the hospital is Gift of Life. This donor program, based in Philadelphia, is the nation’s leader in procuring organ and tissue donation and serves more than 11.2 million people in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Since 1974, the program has coordinated more than 47,000 organ transplants and one million tissue transplants.
Johnette K. Bennage, director of emergency services at Evangelical Community Hospital, said when a patient legally dies, they are required to contact Gift of Life, which then asks for patient information including past medical history and “any pertinent information to make a recommendation as to whether the patient meets criteria for donation or does not meet criteria for donation.”
Gift of Life makes the final determination and then reaches out to the families, asking if they agree with their loved one being a donor. Bennage said Gift of Life will then call the hospital to let them know the family’s decision; if the family is willing, a three-way call between the family, Gift of Life, and the hospital is made. If the donor has been approved, the family gives their consent on what organs they are willing to donate. Bennage said if they consent to donate eyes, for example, then the eye bank will come to the hospital to conduct the operation and secure the transplant.
Living donors
There are thousands of patients in the United States on the waitlist for a living donor liver transplant at any one time, according to Dr. Swaytha Ganesh, medical director of the UPMC Living Donor Program. Around 2,000 people each year succumb to liver disease before they receive the opportunity for a transplant because there are not enough donors.
Education is key to closing the gap, Ganesh said. Perhaps the first thing people need to understand is that the liver will grow back, allowing someone to be a living donor. And though most transplants are approved in an order based on a MELD (model for end-stage liver disease) score that ranks a patient’s degree of sickness, Ganesh said it’s not always entirely accurate and having a higher score doesn’t ensure the patient will get a liver in time to save their life.
While stem cell transplants and 3D printing have been sought to help save more lives, Ganesh said, “The only safest option right now is a living donor transplant.”
Ganesh said when a recipient is placed on the waiting list, they talk to them from day one about the living donation program. Both patients and donors can register online, and professionals work to find matches. When a healthy donor is found, they are brought in for an evaluation. Once the donor is approved by a selection conference, the operation is scheduled.
Ganesh said approximately 55 percent of the liver is taken for an adult transplant. The donor and the recipient are typically placed in separate rooms connected with a door. The recipient’s surgery begins approximately an hour or two after the donor surgery begins.
“Timing is really critical,” Ganesh said. “They do it in a very orchestrated manner.”
UPMC has worked hard to educate the public about the great need for these living donors so that a patient, whether having a high or low MELD score, can have a better chance of receiving the transplant they so desperately need.
Altruism
And there is hope. Ganesh said she’s traveled to many countries, but she calls the U.S. “the most altruistic country I’ve seen. Once they understand the liver grows back in eight to 12 weeks, they are not hesitant to offer up the liver.”
Many have offered to be donors for anyone in need, without desiring any kind of glory or attention. Ganesh asked a man once what motivated him, knowing that it does require a sacrifice for the donor as well, especially in terms of having to take time off work.
His response: “If I can give a portion of my liver to someone, and that changes my life for a short period of time, but it means the difference between life and death for the recipient, why would I not give a piece of my liver?”
“My belief system in humankind is reinstated by donors like that,” Ganesh said.
Marvin agrees. “I am amazed at the altruism some of our living donors express. They just want to help someone. They’re willing to donate a kidney to someone they don’t even know, out of the goodness of their heart.”
Geisinger’s transplant program picnic at Knoebel’s Grove a few weeks ago was attended by approximately 500 people, including transplant recipients, family members, physicians, nurses and other staff members. Also in attendance were pairs of living donors and recipients.
“When you see the life these people are able to lead, and where they were before…” Marvin said, “It’s a lifechanging event. Organ donation saves lives, it allows people to go back to living their life.”
He will never forget a conversation he had with one recipient who thanked him for the program that allowed him to see his grandchildren grow up.
“His grandchildren have a grandfather they otherwise would not have had if an organ donor or family member didn’t say yes,” Marvin said.
Success
Gary Dorman is also extremely grateful for his daughter’s sacrifice on his behalf.
“I feel blessed that my daughter gave me this kidney,” he said. After two years of uncertainty of whether the transplant could be done, he said he was concerned that she might not have wanted to go through with it anymore. “If she would have said no, I would have understood,” he said. “But she didn’t. She hung with me.”
The operation went smoothly. After some minor setbacks including some fluid buildup, and several months of regaining strength, Dorman is now enjoying a life free of dialysis, spending that time, instead, caring for his wife and tending his garden. He had lost about 50 pounds after the operation, but has regained muscle and is back to his pre-surgery weight. He goes just once a month to the hospital for rejection medicine treatment.
Hunselman still has a little scar, she said, and other than having a little trouble breathing at times for a while during the recuperation, the biggest sacrifice was taking six weeks off from her job as a dental assistant. She received much-needed financial help from a Chinese auction her family held for her. She’s now back to her normal life of work and enjoying time with her children and grandchildren.
Looking back, Hunselman said had a very positive experience and has no regrets.
“It’s one of the best things I ever did in my life,” she said.