SUNBURY — The father of murder suspect Ajani Uhuru, will go to trial on charges of felony hindering after a May 19 shooting inside the Penn Jersey Mart in Sunbury.
Ajani Munsh Uche Uhuru appeared before Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini with his attorney Kyle Rude, of Williamsport on Friday.
Rude told Rosini his client has decided he will go to trial on the charges.
The elder Uhuru is charged with felony hindering after officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, was driving following the fatal shooting inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, in Sunbury.
The 23-year-old Uhuru is jailed without bail after police said he shot and killed 30-year-old Kareem Jakes.
The younger Uhuru appeared in court last week and is awaiting a decision from Rosini on whether there was enough evidence to proceed with the homicide charges.
The younger Uhuru was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service on May 24 after being on the run, police said.
Police said the younger Uhuru entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19 and got into an argument with Jakes before shooting Jakes and fleeing the scene.
The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.
When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said.
Rosini said she was unsure when the elder Uhuru would be placed on the trial list but that Rude would be made aware when the court's schedule allows.