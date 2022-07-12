SUNBURY — Charges of felony hindering filed against the father of an accused murderer will proceed to Northumberland County Court.
Ajani Munsh Uche Uhuru appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Uhuru is charged with felony hindering after officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, was driving following a May 19 shooting inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, in Sunbury.
The older Uhuru was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail set by Toomey. He has since posted bail to secure his release.
The 23-year-old Uhuru is jailed at the Snyder County Prison without bail after police said he shot and killed 30-year-old Kareem Jakes.
The younger Uhuru will appear on Friday in front of Toomey inside the Northumberland County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing.
The younger Uhuru was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service on May 24 after being on the run, police said.
Police said the younger Uhuru entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19 and got into an argument with Jakes before shooting Jakes and fleeing the scene.
The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.
When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said.