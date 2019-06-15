The Frank family: Robert, 88, William, 60, Eric, 37
Family values endure within the Frank family, of New Berlin, said William.
When William was a child, he played outside (in New Berlin) all the time, he said, while sitting in the house where he was raised.
Then, shaking his head, he added, “This generation of kids likes to stay in the house and play video games. I was raised in New Berlin and mostly I remember playing all day at the creek, played ball in the back yard. My dad was not a strict dad at all.”
“Dad went to work every day,” he said. “My mom was here during the day and she’d just say ‘be back at suppertime.’ I think Eric is raising his kids about the same as I did mine. I see similarities. He’s affectionate and wants to teach them to do the right thing. He seems as concerned about his kids as I was about mine.”
“What I learned from my dad is to go to work every morning,” William said. “He worked at Pennsylvania House … He was involved with his kids, Scouts, Little League baseball. I do see his influence in the way I raised my kids. The same attitude. Let us know where you are. Don’t get in trouble. Be safe.”
But times are changing, Eric said. “I do see differences in how I am raising Sawyer … from how I was raised, yeah. We had freedom.
“Dad was the provider. He worked in Harrisburg. He worked, would come home and was usually tired. My mom was more of the strict type that kept us in line. She was the enforcer and he was the good cop. As long as we were in by dark everything was good. But now its hard to even let your kids outside. Even in the country, around here, you never know if they’re going to get picked up or lost. So from my point of view we have a little bit more anxiety about keeping our children safe.”
“We do share in parenting a lot,” Eric said, “particularly now that we have a second child. We have to share the attention, that is for sure.”
Eric and his son enjoy tinkering with things, like electronics. “I got that interest from my dad, and I think Sawyer has inherited that interest,” he said.