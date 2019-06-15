The Shoshes: John Sr., 76, John Jr. 50, Nathan, 23
John Sr. is the son of a coal miner. “He was tough,” John said. “He didn’t have to tell you something twice. When we went to church you dressed up, wore a tie. That’s how it was back then. I don’t see similarities between how I raised John and how John raised Nathan.
“We were more strict with John (Jr.). This was how I was raised. But John has done a good job with Nate. They have had a lot of fun together,” John Sr. said.
John Jr. agrees in their parenting differences. He did not raise Nathan similar to how he was raised.
“I have always said to my father that my son’s father is more understanding than my father was as kind of a joke,” he said.
“The difference between how I was raised and the way my children were raised was more the buffer of my wife,” John Jr. said. “My parents were staunch. But actually the harshest treatment I could give my own children was to say I am disappointed. That seemed to work.”
“When I was a kid,” John Jr. said, “I will admit that every whipping I got, I earned. What I am seeing in my son’s parenting skills is a more lenient approach than even I had. Of course, Lucas is very young and it’s hard to reprimand him at that age.”
John Jr. became a stay at home dad when he was injured at work. “That was tough…to go from an 80 to 90 hours a work week to being one helping kids do homework. In my dad’s generation it was all about the core family. When it got to my generation it was all about staying alive, earning money. Especially if you had only one parent working.”
John Jr. only tried to teach Nathan three rules: “If you can’t say something direct to a person don’t say it at all. That’s what I learned from my dad. Second, be firm but fair. A difference here between my dad and me was when I felt something wasn’t fair to me. I was punished. So with Nathan I was always, firm … but fair and tried to understand where he was coming from. I tried to understand his side of a story and why he did what he did.”
His third rule, said Nathan, was never be late, for anything.
“Growing up with my father,” Nathan said, “I learned pretty quickly that you have to instill respect because as a person and as a father you want to be respected. Behind everything my parents did there was a sensible aspect to it and I respected that.
“Growing up in my house,” he said, “there wasn’t a whole lot of reprimand. It was more or less, we were smart enough to learn the first time. After that dad would growl at us and we knew to leave things alone and do what was told.
“I am applying some of that to my son. He’s not old enough to really reprimand him, but when he gets to that point it won’t be the end of the world, but I think I’ll take a lot of what I went through as a child and use that in my parenting skills because it worked out well for me and I’d want my son to show good behavior and respect toward others as I do.”
As a parent, Nathan said he is fully engaged in parenting along with his wife.
“It’s even as much as possible,” he said.