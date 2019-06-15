The Yetters: Luther H., 80, Luther C., 59, Anthony, 35
Luther H. said his son, Luther C., has raised his kids about the same as how he raised his.
“I think Luther has done a good job of it,” he said. “He’s following in the same footsteps as I taught him. There are some differences, a few different things. I think he gives his kids a bit more leeway than I gave mine in raising them.
“There are a lot of different things being done now by parents from how I was raised,” Luther H. said. “I was a bit strict with Luther. I had my kids tow the line. If they didn’t listen they were called by their first name and then if they still didn’t listen they got their full name called. Then they knew they had to listen.”
Luther H. drove a truck hauling milk and would be gone from Sunday to Friday night. “My wife, she had the control,” he said.
Luther C. tried to raise his kids by teaching them to stand on their own two feet “and that’s what my dad did for me. I work at night time, so the kids, by the time they got out of school, I was ready to go back to work.”
Luther C. said he doesn’t get to see how Anthony raises his kids too much, “but as far as I know he is doing a good job of it.”
Anthony said he has taken some of the principles that he learned being raised by his dad, in raising his son, Evann, 13.
“I try teaching him the same things I was taught by my dad,” Anthony said, “such as the value of working hard, doing your job, and always trying to put forth your best effort. I spend a little more time with my kids than my dad spent with me, particularly the way my dad worked, his hours. But he was good about spending time with me when he had free time. On weekends he would take me to soccer games. Or I went with him to his friend’s garage. He was an involved dad for the most part.
“I try to do the same with Evann,” he said.
Evann Yetter, said his dad, “when he has free time he’ll play video games with me and I love that. He teaches me logic, common sense, hard work. If I do bad in school I get a lot of stuff taken away. If I do good I don’t get it taken away.”