Nearly 75 percent of students across Pennsylvania are receiving in-person instruction in Pennsylvania, an increase of nearly 200,000 students in just two months, according to state Education Department data supplied to The Associated Press.
About 450 of the state's 500 school districts are now offering at least some brick-and-mortar instruction — up by 100 in just two months.
The total could rise even more in the fall if students as young as first grade are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by September.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ProPublica last week that younger students may be able to get the coronavirus vaccine by the time school starts in September if trials are successful in those age groups.
“We’re in the process of starting clinical trials in what we call age de-escalation, where you do a clinical trial with people 16 to 12, then 12 to 9, then 9 to 6,” Fauci told ProPublica. When asked what was the youngest age group that might be authorized for the vaccine by September, he said, “I would think by the time we get to school opening, we likely will be able to get people who come into the first grade.”
As optimistic as Fauci is, several pediatricians and infectious disease experts said they wish the pediatric trials would move more quickly. In addition to restoring stability to the education system and parents’ work schedules and keeping kids and those around them safe, vaccinating children is essential to helping the country, as a whole, reach herd immunity and decrease the threat of new variants.
“A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for children will limit the virus’ potential to replicate and mutate among our population and create new variants," said Dr. Swathi Gowtham, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Geisinger. "It is in our communities’ best interest to get not only children, but as much of our population safely vaccinated as quickly as possible. The beginning stages of these pediatric clinical trials are the next step in this process."
Nationwide, schools have not been seen as significant vectors of the coronavirus. The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, recently said that teachers do not need to be vaccinated in order for schools to reopen safely, saying data shows that social distancing and wearing a mask limit spread within schools.
Despite the need, Pfizer is the only manufacturer whose pediatric vaccine trials are far enough along to potentially have data on elementary-school age children by the end of the summer.
Pfizer has finished enrolling participants in its study of 12- to 15-year-olds and anticipates having data in “the early part of 2021,” according to a spokeswoman. “From there, we will plan to finalize our study in 5-11-year-olds,” she added. As Pfizer completes its trials in adolescents, then 5- to 11-year-olds, it’ll need to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for review and get authorization for the vaccine’s use in those age groups before it’s available; currently, in the U.S., the vaccine is indicated only for those ages 16 and up.
Moderna is still enrolling participants in its trial for adolescents ages 12 to 18, and it is “on track to provide updated data around mid-year 2021,” the company said in an emailed statement. Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, has said that the company’s goal is to have data from the adolescent study in advance of the 2021 school year. Moderna said it’ll begin an age de-escalation study in children ages 11 years to 6 months this year, but Bancel has said that the company doesn’t expect clinical data until 2022.
Johnson and Johnson hasn’t started any pediatric studies yet. “We are in discussions with regulators and partners regarding the inclusion of pediatric populations in our development plan,” a spokesman said. Novavax, similarly, hasn’t begun any trials in children, and a company spokeswoman said it couldn’t share any details at this time. The University of Oxford, which partnered with AstraZeneca in developing a vaccine, will begin tests in 12- to 18-year-olds next month, according to Bloomberg News.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has been “really advocating to try and make these trials happen with the same urgency that they happen for adults,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, who is vice-chair of its committee on infectious diseases.
Caroline Chen of ProPublica and The Associated Press contributed to this story.