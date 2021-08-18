BEAVER SPRINGS — Improvements continue at Faylor Lake as Snyder County received another grant for the 800-acre property in western Snyder County.
The county commissioners have been making plans to add more amenities to the recreational area since taking back control of the property, which features 250 acres of farmland, a 140-acre lake and 3.75 mile hiking trail, five years ago.
The county recently received a $10,000 grant from the GIANT Company's Healing The Planet Grant Program to add parking and a pavilion on the west side of the lack, said Snyder County Conservation District Manager Jason Winey.
In addition, the county received a matching $60,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to expand parking, add a restroom facility and a handicap-dock facility.
"We will be meeting very soon to discuss that," said Commissioner Joe Kantz.
In May, an 18-hole disc golf course was installed at the lake with the supervision of professional disc golf course designer Steve Braud at a cost of about $26,000.
Kantz said that was covered with money collected from leasing the farmland, which brings in about $30,000 a year.
"We need opportunities for people to get outside and breath some fresh air," he said.