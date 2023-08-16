BEAVER SPRINGS — The cost to expand the parking lot at Faylor Lake is costing the county nearly $15,000 more than expected.
The unpaved parking lot at the 140-acre county-owned lake that features an 18-hole disc golf course and walking trails is being expanded to accommodate about 50 vehicles.
As work to improve the parking area was underway, Commissioner Joe Kantz said, Mid-State Paving began excavating more of the bank and opening up a larger area.
"We found more space and needed more stone" to cover the lot, he said. "Stone was the biggest part of the change order."
The cost to expand the parking lot rose by $14,768, from $97,735 to $112,504.
Other improvements include a restroom and handicap-accessible boat ramp.
— MARCIA MOORE