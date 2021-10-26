WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge ordered three men detained after they were taken into custody by FBI agents last week on the charge of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and prostitution.
Erick D. Metzger, Frank A. Nork and Patrick Taylor all are accused of committing the crime in Union County on either Oct. 21 or Oct. 23, according to online court documents. PennLive first reported their arrests.
Magistrate Judge William Arbuckle ordered their detention. Details are scarce as an indictment isn’t filed in the online federal court system.
No additional information was available from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.