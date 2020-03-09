Food service location inspections from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29:
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx.
Montour County
DTA
Date of report: 02/20/2020
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Northumberland County
ABRANA MARIE’S TACO QUEEN
Date of report: 02/28/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, grease, and soil. (Area around hood, stoves, and fryers))
CVS PHARMACY #1607
Date of report: 02/28/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROUTE 61 ROADHOUSE
Date of report: 02/28/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (inside small cooler unit and fan vents in beer cooler)) 2(Food containers stored directly on the ground instead of 6 inches of the ground.)
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/28/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE EDISON RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02/28/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed multiple food item stored directly on the floor in the dry storage, cooler, and freezer areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Cook line cooler units, fan in dish area, under and behind clean in place items))
ZIG’S SUBS & WINGS
Date of report: 02/28/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOTTLEWORKS 3
Date of report: 02/27/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT #033135
Date of report: 02/27/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Utility sink not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulations of dirt and soil.) 2(Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)
SHAULINSKI’S
Date of report: 02/27/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YUMMY BUFFET
Date of report: 02/27/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Date of report: 02/26/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 02/26/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 02/26/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Three ceiling tiles, over the preparation area, water damaged and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA
Date of report: 02/26/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #199
Date of report: 02/26/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Y
Violations: 1(Ice chutes to soda unit observed with mold-like substance accumulations.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
DOMINO’S #4784
Date of report: 02/21/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MERTZ MEATS
Date of report: 02/21/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in service area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2 (Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
SHAR-KAY
Date of report: 02/21/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 02/21/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bar soda gun holder and effluent line observed with mold-like substance accumulations.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #208
Date of report: 02/21/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/20/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PINEKNOTTER BREWING COMPANY
Date of report: 02/16/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 02/11/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARD COAL CAFE
Date of report: 02/06/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/06/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/06/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J R’S MINI MART
Date of report: 02/05/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Prepackaged ice cream sundaes and sandwiches not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.)
MAY’S DRIVE IN
Date of report: 02/05/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Left food preparation unit held at 51°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Reapirman called; TCS foods moved.) 2(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 3 (Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/05/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Right line food was held at 120-125°F, in the service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)
SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ANNEX
Date of report: 02/05/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNAPPER’S
Date of report: 02/05/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CONEY ISLAND LUNCH
Date of report: 02/04/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: None
Violations: 1 (A stack of plates, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue/splatter and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2 (Hot water side of dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.) 3 (Food facility has lost its certified food employee and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.)
PENN JERSEY MART #5
Date of report: 02/04/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITA’S BAKESHOP
Date of report: 02/04/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Prepackaged Easter candy eggs not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/04/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/04/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WALMART FUEL STATION #2481
Date of report: 02/04/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Shut-off valve located downstream of utility sink blow-off valve under constant pressure.)
Snyder County
AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET
Date of report: 02/25/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VINCE’S PIZZA & FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02/25/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST #025
Date of report: 02/24/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #1173
Date of report: 02/24/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Seven to eight flooring tiles missing/damaged in the kitchen area, and need replaced. No longer smooth and easily cleanable.)
MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/24/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Shutoff installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
AUNTIE ANNES CINNABON CAFE
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in food preparation area, wearing watch on arm.)
GERTRUDE HAWK CHOCOLATES #76
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the front counter area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WICKED DOG GRILLE
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAMILY DOLLAR #28016
Date of report: 02/18/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/18/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/18/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CLYDE’S PLACE IN JAMES GARRETT SPORTS COMPLEX
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: burn maks along inside door frame could allow radiation leakage.)
DEO’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food was held at 50°F, in the kitchen’s upright commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
DOLLAR TREE #4767
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY
Date of report: 02/11/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA STORE #3049
Date of report: 02/11/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7M BEER DISTRIBUTOR
Date of report: 02/10/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #6852
Date of report: 02/10/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IGA #051
Date of report: 02/10/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/10/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Union County
STREET OF SHOPS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bracelet and watches observed on food prep employees.) 2 (Buildup observed on top of dishwasher and side doors of machine.)
THE PURPLE COW
Date of report: 02/20/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BULL RUN TAP HOUSE
Date of report: 02/20/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES
Date of report: 02/20/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #15976
Date of report: 02/20/2020
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/20/2020
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAUREL MARKET
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No Quat test strips for 3-compartment sink.)
MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/19/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #9436
Date of report: 02/18/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 02/18/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TONINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 02/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Buildup of grease from hands on handle and front of freezer at prep-line.) 2 (Medicine bottles, personal items etc... observed stored on soda syrup boxes instead of in a segregated box.)
VENNARI’S
Date of report: 02/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust on ceiling and fan guards in walk-in cooler. Mold-like spots on wall behind fan box. Mold-like spots on frame of lemonade dispenser where condensate forms.)
WEAVER’S ICE CREAM LLC
Date of report: 02/14/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JACK ASS BREWING COMPANY
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PANERA BREAD #1740
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02/13/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOOMERANG’S BAR & GRILLE
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and dry storage area.) 2 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FISHER’S MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GABLE HOUSE BAKERY AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET — SAUSAGE STAND
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE BLUE MOOSE
Date of report: 02/12/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OM AAA TRUCK STOP
Date of report: 02/07/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None