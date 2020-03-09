Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29:

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx.  

Montour County

DTA

Date of report: 02/20/2020

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Northumberland County

ABRANA MARIE’S TACO QUEEN

Date of report: 02/28/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, grease, and soil. (Area around hood, stoves, and fryers))

CVS PHARMACY #1607

Date of report: 02/28/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROUTE 61 ROADHOUSE

Date of report: 02/28/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (inside small cooler unit and fan vents in beer cooler)) 2(Food containers stored directly on the ground instead of 6 inches of the ground.)

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/28/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE EDISON RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02/28/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed multiple food item stored directly on the floor in the dry storage, cooler, and freezer areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Cook line cooler units, fan in dish area, under and behind clean in place items))

ZIG’S SUBS & WINGS

Date of report: 02/28/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOTTLEWORKS 3

Date of report: 02/27/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT #033135

Date of report: 02/27/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Utility sink not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulations of dirt and soil.) 2(Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)

SHAULINSKI’S

Date of report: 02/27/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YUMMY BUFFET

Date of report: 02/27/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Date of report: 02/26/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 02/26/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 02/26/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Three ceiling tiles, over the preparation area, water damaged and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA

Date of report: 02/26/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #199

Date of report: 02/26/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Y

Violations: 1(Ice chutes to soda unit observed with mold-like substance accumulations.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

DOMINO’S #4784

Date of report: 02/21/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MERTZ MEATS

Date of report: 02/21/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in service area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2 (Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

SHAR-KAY

Date of report: 02/21/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY SOCIAL CLUB

Date of report: 02/21/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Bar soda gun holder and effluent line observed with mold-like substance accumulations.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #208

Date of report: 02/21/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/20/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PINEKNOTTER BREWING COMPANY

Date of report: 02/16/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 02/11/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARD COAL CAFE

Date of report: 02/06/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/06/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/06/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J R’S MINI MART

Date of report: 02/05/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Prepackaged ice cream sundaes and sandwiches not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.)

MAY’S DRIVE IN

Date of report: 02/05/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Left food preparation unit held at 51°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Reapirman called; TCS foods moved.)     2(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 3 (Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/05/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Right line food was held at 120-125°F, in the service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)

SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ANNEX

Date of report: 02/05/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNAPPER’S

Date of report: 02/05/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CONEY ISLAND LUNCH

Date of report: 02/04/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: None

Violations: 1 (A stack of plates, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue/splatter and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2 (Hot water side of dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.) 3 (Food facility has lost its certified food employee and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.)

PENN JERSEY MART #5

Date of report: 02/04/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITA’S BAKESHOP

Date of report: 02/04/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Prepackaged Easter candy eggs not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/04/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/04/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WALMART FUEL STATION #2481

Date of report: 02/04/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Shut-off valve located downstream of utility sink blow-off valve under constant pressure.)

Snyder County

AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET

Date of report: 02/25/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VINCE’S PIZZA & FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02/25/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST #025

Date of report: 02/24/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #1173

Date of report: 02/24/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Seven to eight flooring tiles missing/damaged in the kitchen area, and need replaced. No longer smooth and easily cleanable.)

MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/24/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Shutoff installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

AUNTIE ANNES CINNABON CAFE

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in food preparation area, wearing watch on arm.)

GERTRUDE HAWK CHOCOLATES #76

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the front counter area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WICKED DOG GRILLE

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAMILY DOLLAR #28016

Date of report: 02/18/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/18/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/18/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CLYDE’S PLACE IN JAMES GARRETT SPORTS COMPLEX

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: burn maks along inside door frame could allow radiation leakage.)

DEO’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food was held at 50°F, in the kitchen’s upright commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

DOLLAR TREE #4767

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY

Date of report: 02/11/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA STORE #3049

Date of report: 02/11/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7M BEER DISTRIBUTOR

Date of report: 02/10/2020

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #6852

Date of report: 02/10/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IGA #051

Date of report: 02/10/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/10/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Union County

STREET OF SHOPS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Bracelet and watches observed on food prep employees.) 2 (Buildup observed on top of dishwasher and side doors of machine.)

THE PURPLE COW

Date of report: 02/20/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BULL RUN TAP HOUSE

Date of report: 02/20/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES

Date of report: 02/20/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #15976

Date of report: 02/20/2020

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/20/2020

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAUREL MARKET

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No Quat test strips for 3-compartment sink.)

MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/19/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #9436

Date of report: 02/18/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 02/18/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TONINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 02/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Buildup of grease from hands on handle and front of freezer at prep-line.) 2 (Medicine bottles, personal items etc... observed stored on soda syrup boxes instead of in a segregated box.)

VENNARI’S

Date of report: 02/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust on ceiling and fan guards in walk-in cooler. Mold-like spots on wall behind fan box. Mold-like spots on frame of lemonade dispenser where condensate forms.)

WEAVER’S ICE CREAM LLC

Date of report: 02/14/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JACK ASS BREWING COMPANY

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PANERA BREAD #1740

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02/13/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOOMERANG’S BAR & GRILLE

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and dry storage area.) 2 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FISHER’S MEAT MARKET

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GABLE HOUSE BAKERY AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET  SAUSAGE STAND

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE BLUE MOOSE

Date of report: 02/12/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OM AAA TRUCK STOP

Date of report: 02/07/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

