Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2022.

MONTOUR

CREST HAVEN FARM MARKET

Date of report: 02-09

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged store-made soups not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02-09

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 02-09

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(“Wash” cycle temperature could not be determined during normal operation due to broken gauge.)

MIDWAY LANES SNACK BAR

Date of report: 02-09

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

WATSON INN

Date of report: 02-25

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Three spray bottles of degreaser not labeled as to contents.)

AMATO’S PIZZA & SUBS

Date of report: 02-24

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #2755

Date of report: 02-24

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

M C CONEY

Date of report: 02-24

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food storage racks in Beverage-Air refrigerator in kitchen observed still having rust accumulations and worn coating. Rusted areas are not smooth and easily cleanable surfaces. REPEAT violation.)

PINEKNOTTER BREWING COMPANY

Date of report: 02-24

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAULINSKI’S

Date of report: 02-24

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Mold-like substance accumulations in production area of Manitowoc bar ice machine.) 2(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink large enough for manual warewashing of slushie tanks.)

TURKEY HILL MINI MART #133

Date of report: 02-24

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Cheddar wurst held at 122°F, on the roller grill area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 2(Milk/creamer for coffee held at 48°F, in the self-service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #129

Date of report: 02-24

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1606

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIRVIEW COUNTRY FARM

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FUEL ON MILTON

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JADE PALACE

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS #007

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pre-cut cold cuts and cheese held at 49°F, in the front section of “Weis2Go” unit at front of store area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEBBIE’S PIZZA

Date of report: 02-19

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINDA’S DELI

Date of report: 02-19

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LO DUCA’S PIZZA

Date of report: 02-19

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)

THE OLDE-STONE

Date of report: 02-18

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

ABRANA MARIE’S TACO QUEEN

Date of report: 02-18

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed a fan, in the walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of dust.) 2(Queso and sour cream were held at 51 °F, in the small cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

ALVIN E. LONG POST 504

Date of report: 02-18

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing in basement; however, using main floor kitchen food preparation sink.) 2((Sanitize water at bar observed to be 112F — test strip accurate only between 65 — 75F.)

GLOSSER MOTOR INN

Date of report: 02-18

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HERITAGE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02-18

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Shrimp observed thawing in standing water in the container located in the sink sink, which is not an approved thawing method.)

TREVORTON POST #92

Date of report: 02-18

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE WELL @ CHRIST WESLEYAN CHURCH

Date of report: 02-16

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART

Date of report: 02-15

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #191

Date of report: 02-15

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply all sinks at the time of this inspection)

CVS PHARMACY #1607

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

END ZONE BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LOST MINED BREWING COMPANY

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL AREA JR/SR HIGH

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOWER OF PIZZA

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Marion Heights

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINOS PIZZA

Date of report: 02-10

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

DORKO’S CAFE

Date of report: 02-10

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND AREA VOL-TECH

Date of report: 02-10

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY H/S

Date of report: 02-10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JEAN’S GRUB SUB HUB

Date of report: 02-09

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 02-07

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BROSIUS MARKET

Date of report: 02-03

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MAURER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE

Date of report: 02-03

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RIDGEVIEW FOODS

Date of report: 02-03

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEHRY FARMS TT & A QUALITY MEATS

Date of report: 02-03

Town: Klingerstown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HS

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPANGENBERG’S FAMILY DRIVE IN

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNOCO

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Breakfast sandwiches held at 113°F, in the self-service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 2(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food preparation area.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #184

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Four and a half gallons of milk observed beyond Sell-By date (1/25/22 — 2/1/22): removed from sales area.)

SNYDER

RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230

Date of report: 02-28

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HAMPTON INN, THE

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

LONG JOHN SILVERS #70294

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET #016

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT #37306

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB

Date of report: 02-22

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Tableware for customer self-service is not wrapped so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.)

MARTINS GROCERY

Date of report: 02-17

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEAVER’S MARKET & BAKERY

Date of report: 02-17

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 02-14

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180°F (or 165°F for stationary rack). Wash cycles were observed below proper temperature, also.)

MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 02-14

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI #84

Date of report: 02-08

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1577

Date of report: 02-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Four half gallons of skim milk observed with Jan 31 sell-by date — removed from sale on-the-spot.)

DAISY’S DELI & CAFE

Date of report: 02-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES SELINSGROVE

Date of report: 02-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

Date of report: 02-08

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE

Date of report: 02-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCH

Date of report: 02-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BENTO SUSHI

Date of report: 02-01

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHARLIE’S COFFEEHOUSE IN DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER

Date of report: 02-01

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

DENNY’S #8199

Date of report: 02-01

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GIANT #6453

Date of report: 02-01

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PERIODIC TABLE IN NATURAL SCIENCES CENTER

Date of report: 02-01

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

FISHER‘S MEAT MARKET

Date of report: 02-25

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

I-FUEL SUPERSTOP — USB DEVELOPMENTS

Date of report: 02-25

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE COOKIE DUDE

Date of report: 02-25

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Restroom door is not self-closing.)

APLUS 40231H

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Mop sink faucet has Y-valve attached with shutoffs. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION)

STREET OF SHOPS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.

Date of report: 02-23

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ice scoops and powdered chocolate scoops stored with handles in contact with the products.) 2(Restroom door is not self-closing.)

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4766

Date of report: 02-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHEETZ #378

Date of report: 02-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on top rear exterior of Fizz City self-service soda station.)

VENNARI’S

Date of report: 02-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No Food Employee Certificate posted in public view.) 2(Buildup of oil and drop food residues on floor under storage racks in walk-in cooler.)

CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Consumer advisory missing on menus for steaks and burgers. Manager began correcting during inspection.) 2(Buildup from hands and food splatter on the exterior surfaces of some refrigerators at cookline.)

CITGO — QUICK SHOP #4

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate expired October 2021.)

GABLE HOUSE BAKERY

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAUREL MARKET

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE BLUE MOOSE

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY WEST END SOCIAL CLUB

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEAVER’S ICE CREAM LLC

Date of report: 02-10

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate available at this location expired in 2019. Owner will need to have an employee trained or provide updated certificate. Certificate to be posted in public view.) 2(Black mold-like residue along lip of the ice deflector plate in ice bin.)

DC COFFEE AND TEA COMPANY

Date of report: 02-07

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of grease drips on interior surfaces of exhaust ventilation hood.) 2(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.)

WEIS MARKETS #197

Date of report: 02-07

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Swinging door in the meat processing area is roughened (paint missing) and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)

BOOMERANG’S BAR & GRILLE

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dark buildup from shoes on floor around equipment bases in areas of kitchen and dry storage room.) 2(Dust and soot buildup on hood filters in kitchen.)

BULL RUN TAP HOUSE

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed fish was not removed from vac-packaging while thawing under refrigeration as per label instructions.) 2(Buildup of old food splatter on wall near the trash can at cookline.)

SNAPPY’S #516

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDYS #19116

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

