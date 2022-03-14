Food service location inspections from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2022.
MONTOUR
CREST HAVEN FARM MARKET
Date of report: 02-09
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged store-made soups not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02-09
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 02-09
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(“Wash” cycle temperature could not be determined during normal operation due to broken gauge.)
MIDWAY LANES SNACK BAR
Date of report: 02-09
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
WATSON INN
Date of report: 02-25
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Three spray bottles of degreaser not labeled as to contents.)
AMATO’S PIZZA & SUBS
Date of report: 02-24
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #2755
Date of report: 02-24
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
M C CONEY
Date of report: 02-24
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food storage racks in Beverage-Air refrigerator in kitchen observed still having rust accumulations and worn coating. Rusted areas are not smooth and easily cleanable surfaces. REPEAT violation.)
PINEKNOTTER BREWING COMPANY
Date of report: 02-24
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAULINSKI’S
Date of report: 02-24
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Mold-like substance accumulations in production area of Manitowoc bar ice machine.) 2(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink large enough for manual warewashing of slushie tanks.)
TURKEY HILL MINI MART #133
Date of report: 02-24
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Cheddar wurst held at 122°F, on the roller grill area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 2(Milk/creamer for coffee held at 48°F, in the self-service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #129
Date of report: 02-24
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1606
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIRVIEW COUNTRY FARM
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FUEL ON MILTON
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JADE PALACE
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS #007
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pre-cut cold cuts and cheese held at 49°F, in the front section of “Weis2Go” unit at front of store area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEBBIE’S PIZZA
Date of report: 02-19
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINDA’S DELI
Date of report: 02-19
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LO DUCA’S PIZZA
Date of report: 02-19
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)
THE OLDE-STONE
Date of report: 02-18
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
ABRANA MARIE’S TACO QUEEN
Date of report: 02-18
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed a fan, in the walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of dust.) 2(Queso and sour cream were held at 51 °F, in the small cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
ALVIN E. LONG POST 504
Date of report: 02-18
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing in basement; however, using main floor kitchen food preparation sink.) 2((Sanitize water at bar observed to be 112F — test strip accurate only between 65 — 75F.)
GLOSSER MOTOR INN
Date of report: 02-18
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HERITAGE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02-18
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Shrimp observed thawing in standing water in the container located in the sink sink, which is not an approved thawing method.)
TREVORTON POST #92
Date of report: 02-18
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE WELL @ CHRIST WESLEYAN CHURCH
Date of report: 02-16
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART
Date of report: 02-15
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #191
Date of report: 02-15
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply all sinks at the time of this inspection)
CVS PHARMACY #1607
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
END ZONE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOST MINED BREWING COMPANY
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL AREA JR/SR HIGH
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOWER OF PIZZA
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Marion Heights
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINOS PIZZA
Date of report: 02-10
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
DORKO’S CAFE
Date of report: 02-10
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND AREA VOL-TECH
Date of report: 02-10
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY H/S
Date of report: 02-10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JEAN’S GRUB SUB HUB
Date of report: 02-09
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 02-07
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BROSIUS MARKET
Date of report: 02-03
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MAURER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE
Date of report: 02-03
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIDGEVIEW FOODS
Date of report: 02-03
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEHRY FARMS TT & A QUALITY MEATS
Date of report: 02-03
Town: Klingerstown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HS
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPANGENBERG’S FAMILY DRIVE IN
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNOCO
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Breakfast sandwiches held at 113°F, in the self-service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 2(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food preparation area.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #184
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Four and a half gallons of milk observed beyond Sell-By date (1/25/22 — 2/1/22): removed from sales area.)
SNYDER
RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230
Date of report: 02-28
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HAMPTON INN, THE
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
LONG JOHN SILVERS #70294
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET #016
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT #37306
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB
Date of report: 02-22
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Tableware for customer self-service is not wrapped so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.)
MARTINS GROCERY
Date of report: 02-17
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEAVER’S MARKET & BAKERY
Date of report: 02-17
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 02-14
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180°F (or 165°F for stationary rack). Wash cycles were observed below proper temperature, also.)
MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 02-14
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI #84
Date of report: 02-08
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1577
Date of report: 02-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Four half gallons of skim milk observed with Jan 31 sell-by date — removed from sale on-the-spot.)
DAISY’S DELI & CAFE
Date of report: 02-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES SELINSGROVE
Date of report: 02-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
Date of report: 02-08
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE
Date of report: 02-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCH
Date of report: 02-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BENTO SUSHI
Date of report: 02-01
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHARLIE’S COFFEEHOUSE IN DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER
Date of report: 02-01
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
DENNY’S #8199
Date of report: 02-01
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GIANT #6453
Date of report: 02-01
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PERIODIC TABLE IN NATURAL SCIENCES CENTER
Date of report: 02-01
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
FISHER‘S MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 02-25
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
I-FUEL SUPERSTOP — USB DEVELOPMENTS
Date of report: 02-25
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE COOKIE DUDE
Date of report: 02-25
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Restroom door is not self-closing.)
APLUS 40231H
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mop sink faucet has Y-valve attached with shutoffs. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION)
STREET OF SHOPS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.
Date of report: 02-23
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ice scoops and powdered chocolate scoops stored with handles in contact with the products.) 2(Restroom door is not self-closing.)
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4766
Date of report: 02-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHEETZ #378
Date of report: 02-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on top rear exterior of Fizz City self-service soda station.)
VENNARI’S
Date of report: 02-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No Food Employee Certificate posted in public view.) 2(Buildup of oil and drop food residues on floor under storage racks in walk-in cooler.)
CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Consumer advisory missing on menus for steaks and burgers. Manager began correcting during inspection.) 2(Buildup from hands and food splatter on the exterior surfaces of some refrigerators at cookline.)
CITGO — QUICK SHOP #4
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate expired October 2021.)
GABLE HOUSE BAKERY
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAUREL MARKET
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE BLUE MOOSE
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY WEST END SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEAVER’S ICE CREAM LLC
Date of report: 02-10
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate available at this location expired in 2019. Owner will need to have an employee trained or provide updated certificate. Certificate to be posted in public view.) 2(Black mold-like residue along lip of the ice deflector plate in ice bin.)
DC COFFEE AND TEA COMPANY
Date of report: 02-07
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of grease drips on interior surfaces of exhaust ventilation hood.) 2(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.)
WEIS MARKETS #197
Date of report: 02-07
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Swinging door in the meat processing area is roughened (paint missing) and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)
BOOMERANG’S BAR & GRILLE
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dark buildup from shoes on floor around equipment bases in areas of kitchen and dry storage room.) 2(Dust and soot buildup on hood filters in kitchen.)
BULL RUN TAP HOUSE
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed fish was not removed from vac-packaging while thawing under refrigeration as per label instructions.) 2(Buildup of old food splatter on wall near the trash can at cookline.)
SNAPPY’S #516
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDYS #19116
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None