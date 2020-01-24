SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing for former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer Jimmy Jason Cortelyou is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Cortelyou, who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $31,000 in house arrest funds from the probation department between 2014 and 2016, will appear before Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 25 in Northumberland County Court. His hearing this week was rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict with the judge.
Cortelyou pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of theft by failure to make the required distribution of funds. Cortelyou started in May 2014 and was fired on Feb. 10, 2016, after alleged "discrepancies in the records of receipts" were found in the house arrest program, according to a press release from Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2016. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on March 11, 2016, referred the case to the attorney general's office.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Forzato, is the lead prosecutor in the case from the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and defense attorney is Brian Perry, of Perry Shore Weisenberger & Zemlock, in Harrisburg.