A recently obtained $125,000, two-year federal grant to provide mental health training and peer support to Snyder and Union County law enforcement could help extend careers, said Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen.
"A lot of officers are put on the street with a gun, a badge and a car and they see things that the average person doesn't see," he said. A successful policing career "comes down to taking care of their mental well-being."
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch sought the grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services after he was approached last year by Bremigen about the availability of peer support services for officers.
"I thought that was a great question and started researching it," Piecuch said. "I found out that there's an agency in Harrisburg that does exactly that. This spring I made contact with Gina Riordan, the program director at ACCESS EAP, a nonprofit division of Gaudenzia. They provide these types of services for a number of police departments in the Harrisburg and Hershey area. I thought it was important to partner with a central Pennsylvania organization rather than one from outside the area, because the peer support officers would be more accessible."
The grant is one of 63 awarded nationwide and, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, is to be used to "improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other promising practices for wellness programs."
The services will be available beginning next month, Piecuch said.
As the number of mental health-related cases in the judicial system continue to climb, he said it's important to educate officers on their own mental wellness.
"We want the best outcomes for them, their families and the public they interact with," he said.
Bremigen said counseling helped him early in his 27-year career when he suffered trauma from handling cases including a violent gun incident, suicides and an infant autopsy.
"It left me empty and there wasn't much help at all," he said. "I developed symptoms so I did seek counseling."
Officers who are dealing with a range of issues, including work-related problems, divorce, alcoholism, death in the family, will benefit, Bremigen said.
"We have an obligation to take care of the officers who take care of us," Piecuch said.