SUNBURY — Wirerope Works Inc. in Sunbury was awarded a federal contract.
Wireropes Works, at 880 S. Second St., won a federal contract award for $1,905,500 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Cable and Reel Assembly.
The company is a producer of structural-strength wire rope, cable, strands, pendants and related assemblies for the construction, logging, marine, mining, oil and gas & steel industries, crane and elevator hoist ropes & bridge suspension & anchoring offshore platforms.
The contract was awarded on Nov. 29.