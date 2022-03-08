MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel detailed ways federal ESSR (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds could be allocated during Tuesday night's Mifflinburg Area School Board meeting.
Several areas in need could be addressed, Lichtel said.
Approximately $1 million in ESSR funds could be used to add after-school programs and hire a reading specialist for two years under the title of learning loss, Lichtel said.
Lichtel proposed using about $1.2 million awarded for social, emotional and mental health in funding to hire a school counselor, LPN and psychologist.
ChromeBooks could be purchased for all students using $1.2 million awarded to be used for Technology, he said.
Under continuing education, $2.4 million in funds could be used for recruitment of support staff and retention of teachers.
Later in the meeting Governor Tom Wolf's proposed education budget was discussed, which shows increased funding to all Pennsylvania school districts.