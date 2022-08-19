ALLENWOOD — An Allenwood federal inmate was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband while incarcerated, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District.
Marshall Martinez, age 37, a federal inmate, was indicted on Aug. 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison.
According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on or about June 3, 2022, while an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood, in White Deer, Martinez possessed a 5-inch blade of sharpened plastic, commonly referred to as a “shank.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel are prosecuting the case.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years of imprisonment, a 3-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after a consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
— Francis Scarcella