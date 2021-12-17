LEWISBURG — A federal judge rendered a guilty verdict against a Lewisburg Penitentiary inmate accused of possessing a weapon.
Hugo Reynosa, 26, was found guilty Thursday of one count of possessing contraband at the conclusion of a bench trial presided over by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew Brann.
U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Reynosa possessed a shank — a 6.25-inch piece of metal with a crude handle and sharp point. According to Gurganus, Reynosa exited his cell during a mass search on his housing block and tossed a bag containing the weapon into a garbage can on the housing range. The incident occurred May 12, 2020, according to Gurganus.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.